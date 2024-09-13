Goethe goes into barriers at Baku F2 race

Another red flag was caused as part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024.

The accident was caused by the pilot of "MP Motorsport" team Oliver Goethe, Idman.biz reports.

The first day of the event, running from September 13 to September 15, will feature practice sessions for both Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams, along with preliminary qualifying rounds.

On September 14, the schedule will include the third practice session for Formula 1 teams, additional qualifying rounds, and sprint races for Formula 2 teams.

