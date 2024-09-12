12 September 2024
Franco Colapinto: "I hope to have done enough prep in the simulator for the Baku track"

Formula 1
News
12 September 2024 18:38
Williams team pilot Franco Colapinto took part in the press conference organized by the International Automobile Sports Federation in Baku.

Two weeks ago in Monza, Franco Colapinto held his debut stage in Formula-1 and is preparing for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the weekend, Idman.biz reports.

“The goal is to build up slowly. I think it’s very similar to Monza. Monza, I didn’t know the car, now I don’t know the track, so it’s still one thing to learn only. As Oli [Bearman] said before, three FPs is more than enough, I think, for us to learn the track. I haven’t been in many street tracks, but I hope to have done enough prep in the simulator and to have worked really hard with the team to be on the pace quick.

The reality is that I don’t know the next seven races, and we know that it’s going to be tough, and it was part of the risk, and it’s going to be a great experience. So, I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m doing a lot of work and a lot of prep to be ready for it. Of course, I think we have a really good car to be able to score points, and I’m going to try to do the best I can. I think it’s go step by step, session by session, and then see where we end up.”

