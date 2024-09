All tickets for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 have been sold.

As Idman.biz reports, the Baku City Circuit has released information about this.

The information stated that due to the great interest of the fans, Zafar and Maiden Tower stands were added to the 8 grandstands of the Baku competition this year. As a result, the total capacity of the race stands has been increased by 35 percent compared to last year.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 13-15.

Idman.biz