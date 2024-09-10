Pirelli reveals tyres for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pirelli, as in previous years, has chosen the three softest range of tyres.

Since the Baku City Circuit consists of city roads and moves along the streets open for normal traffic throughout the year, an important factor affecting the evaluation of the effectiveness of tyres will be the dynamics of changes in the condition of the asphalt surface, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, the possible influence of weather conditions should be taken into account, as September in Baku can be quite hot: The temperature is definitely expected to be higher than last year's spring Grand Prix.

The speeds on the main straight are very high - in the first race held in the capital of Azerbaijan in 2016, Valtteri Bottas reached a record speed of 378 km/h in qualifying with the Williams car. At these speeds, the rubber experiences maximum loading under the influence of compressive force.

Usually, the race in Baku is held with one pit stop, and the drivers cover a significant part of the distance with "Hard" tyres. Although the structure of the track makes it possible to overtake, especially at the end of the start-finish road, it is not so easy to perform such maneuvers in reality.

Idman.biz