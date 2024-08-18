18 August 2024
Baku City Circle has started large-scale training for marshals

Formula 1
News
18 August 2024 15:41
22
Baku City Ring Operating Company conducts large-scale training for marshals and company employees.

The purpose of the training is to quickly remove dangers and obstacles from the marshals' side in accordance with various events that may occur, Idman.biz reports.

The training organized at the Baku City Ring Training Center located in the European Games Park consists of theoretical and practical parts. In the theoretical part, the main points in the process of managing the Baku competition, the strategic and technical innovations of the current season are brought to the attention of the training participants.

In the practical part, marshals practice their technical skills in a special simulation track set up for training.

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from September 13 to 15, and 1250 marshals will be involved during the competition.

In total, 2,800 applications were received to participate as marshals in this year's Baku race, of which 2,510 are local marshals, and 290 are foreign marshals.

