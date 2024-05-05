5 May 2024
1 step left to Senna

Formula 1
News
5 May 2024 16:20
Formula-1 pilot Max Verstappen is one more step closer to Ayrton Senna.

Idman.biz reports that the Red Bull driver won his 7th consecutive pole in Miami.

The record belongs to Brazilian Ayrton Senna. In the 1988-89 season, he started from the 1st place in the 8th race in a row with McLaren. Verstappen will repeat Senna's record if he wins the pole at the next Italian Grand Prix.

It should be noted that Max's series started in the last race of the last season. The Dutchman, who started from the 1st row in Abu Dhabi, won the pole in 6 Grand Prix in 2024.

