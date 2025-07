Shakir Seyidov will continue playing for Kapaz.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the club, the player has signed a two-year contract.

Seyidov, who plays as a defender, will represent Kapaz in the 2023/2024 season as well. During that period, the player, who was loaned from Sabah, played 28 matches for the Ganja-based club and scored 1 goal.

Shakir Seyidov’s most recent club was Sabah.

