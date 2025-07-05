WATCH: Russian forward involved in assault incident in Moscow

Russian footballer Fedor Smolov assaulted two people at the Coffeemania cafe located in central Moscow.

The incident occurred on May 28 at 7:30 a.m., but the video has only recently become public, Idman.biz reports.

Interestingly, the scandal involving Smolov took place in the same cafe where another incident occurred in 2018 with former Russian national team players Aleksandr Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev.

Smolov was reportedly asked to pay 3 million rubles (approximately 65,000 manat) to prevent the video from being released. This information was shared by the “Sport Baza” portal on its Telegram channel.

According to the source, initially the 35-year-old forward was offered to pay one million rubles, and he agreed. However, the demands later increased to 3 million rubles, which Smolov refused to pay.

It is reported that the conflict started when the two men loudly discussed Smolov. After hearing insults directed at him, the footballer got into a fight. Although the injured parties contacted the police, no criminal case was opened.

The scandalous video shows Fedor Smolov striking two people in the cafe. The footballer has not yet made an official statement regarding the incident.

Last season Smolov won the Russian championship with Krasnodar. On May 27, the 35-year-old forward’s contract with the club expired, and he is currently a free agent.

Idman.biz