New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior

Brazilian international and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is close to extending his contract with the Spanish giants.

The new deal is expected to keep the 24-year-old star at the club until 2030, Idman.biz reports.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2027, but improved financial terms in the upcoming agreement will significantly boost his earnings.

However, Vinicius is also facing the risk of a two-year suspension. FIFA has reportedly launched an investigation over a potential conflict of interest, as the player is believed to own stakes in several football clubs. If the allegations are confirmed, he could be handed a two-year ban.

So far this season, Vinicius Junior has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 46 matches.

