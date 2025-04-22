Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League?

The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the current Misli Premier League season have been revealed.

Cristian Avram, the Moldovan goalkeeper of Araz-Nakhchivan, leads the list. He has kept a clean sheet in 15 matches so far.

Following closely is Aydın Bayramov of Zira, with 14 clean sheets to his name.

The top three is completed by Igor Konovalov, the Russian goalkeeper of Turan Tovuz, who has managed to go 10 matches without conceding a goal.

Other notable mentions are Rojerio Santos (Kapaz), Mateusz Kochalski (Qarabag), and Ricardo Fernandes (Shamakhi), each has recorded 8 clean sheets this season.

22 goalkeepers have featured in the league during the ongoing campaign.

Idman.biz