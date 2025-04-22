Draw from Azerbaijan in mini-football friendly

The Azerbaijan national mini-football team played a friendly match as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Championship.
The Azerbaijani team faced Montenegro in a match held at the Polino Arena in Herceg Novi, Idman.biz reports.
The game ended in a 1–1 draw, with Samir Hamzayev scoring for Azerbaijan.
This fixture was part of the team's buildup for the World Championship finals, which will be hosted in Baku.
Friendly Match – Mini-Football
Montenegro 1–1 Azerbaijan
Polino Arena, Herceg Novi
Idman.biz