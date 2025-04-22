Draw from Azerbaijan in mini-football friendly

The Azerbaijan national mini-football team played a friendly match as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Championship.

The Azerbaijani team faced Montenegro in a match held at the Polino Arena in Herceg Novi, Idman.biz reports.

The game ended in a 1–1 draw, with Samir Hamzayev scoring for Azerbaijan.

This fixture was part of the team's buildup for the World Championship finals, which will be hosted in Baku.

Friendly Match – Mini-Football

Montenegro 1–1 Azerbaijan

Polino Arena, Herceg Novi

Idman.biz