WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches.

Defending champions Galatasaray secured another important victory, Idman.biz reports.

The Istanbul giants defeated Bodrum 2-0 at home, scoring once in each half. With this win, Galatasaray have extended their lead over closest rivals Fenerbahçe to six points.

Up next, José Mourinho’s men will host Kayserispor on Sunday.

Turkish Super Lig – Round 32 results:

21:00. Hatayspor 2–3 Konyaspor

21:00. Galatasaray 2–0 Bodrum

Idman.biz