UCL: Football has never seen finals like this

The 2024/25 season in Europe could end with an unprecedented conclusion.

For the first time in history, it is possible for the same pair of teams to face off in both the men's and women's finals, Idman.biz reports.

We are one step away from this historic moment. If both Barcelona and Arsenal manage to advance past the semifinals, we will witness these groundbreaking finals.

In the men's competition, Barcelona will face Inter, while in the women's, they will play Chelsea. Arsenal will meet PSG and Lyon in the respective categories.

The finalists in the Women's Champions League will be decided on April 27, while the men's finalists will be determined on May 7.

