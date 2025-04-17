Sabah youth teams face Man City and Rayo Vallecano at Junior World Cup – PHOTO

The international football tournament Junior World Cup has officially kicked off in Antalya, Turkiye.

Sabah FC’s U13 and U15 teams played their opening matches at the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The U13 side, coached by Nasir Nasirli, went head-to-head with English giants Manchester City in their first game. Despite a spirited performance, Sabah fell short with a 5–3 defeat. Elton Mammadov, Yusif Agayev, and Yusif Fatullayev were on the scoresheet for the Azerbaijani side.

Meanwhile, the U15 team, led by Shahin Zeynalov, faced Spain’s Rayo Vallecano in their opening match. That game ended in a 1–1 draw, with Aykhan Ibadov netting the equalizer for Sabah.

