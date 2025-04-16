16 April 2025
16 April 2025
WATCH: Barcelona and PSG reach semifinals

The Champions League quarterfinal second-leg matches kicked off.

the first two semifinalists were determined in England and Germany, Idman.biz reports.

Barcelona, who had crushed Borussia Dortmund at home in the first leg, visited the German side for the return match. Despite the home team playing better and securing a 3–1 win—thanks to a hat-trick by Serhou Guirassy—it wasn’t enough to overturn the aggregate score. Barcelona advanced with a 5–3 overall win.

Meanwhile, PSG came into their away match against Aston Villa with an advantage. The visitors went ahead 2–0, but the English side showed great determination. Unai Emery’s team scored three times but still couldn’t progress to the next round. PSG won 5–4 on aggregate over the two legs.

The second-leg matches will conclude on April 16.

Champions League
Quarterfinals, Second Leg
April 15

23:00. Aston Villa 3–2 PSG

Goals: Tielemans (34'), McGinn (55'), Konsa (58') – Hakimi (11'), Nuno Mendes (27')

First leg: 1–3

23:00. Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Barcelona

Goals: Guirassy (11' pen, 49', 76') – Bensebaini (54' own goal)

First leg: 0–4

Idman.biz

