Barcelona head to Germany, PSG face English test in Champions League quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals resume tonight with the first two return legs set to determine the initial semifinalists.

Action kicks off in England and Germany, where Barcelona and PSG aim to defend their first-leg advantages.

Barcelona travel to face Borussia Dortmund after a dominant 4-0 win at home, while PSG head to Birmingham with a 3-1 lead over Aston Villa.

The remaining return legs will be played on April 16.

Champions League, Quarterfinals, Second Legs

April 15

23:00. Aston Villa vs PSG

First leg: 1-3

23:00. Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

First leg: 0-4

