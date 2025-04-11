AFFA has announced the funds allocated for sports facilities

AFFA has announced its infrastructure expenditures for 2024.

These figures were announced at the Reporting Conference held today, Idman.biz reports.

The organization spent 2 million 445 thousand 433 manats on infrastructure during the year.

1 million 9 thousand 231 was spent on Dalga Arena, 396 thousand on Baku Olympic Stadium, 321 thousand 312 on ASCO Arena, 276 thousand 996 on the National Teams Training Center, 184 thousand 906 on Shamakhi Stadium, 87 thousand 759 on the Education and Rehabilitation Center, 75 thousand 534 on Bina Stadium, 44 thousand 344 on Agsu Stadium, 37 thousand 524 on Neftchi Arena, and 11 thousand 827 on Mingachevir City Stadium.

Idman.biz