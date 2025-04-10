WATCH: Tragedy in Peru: 21-year-old footballer dies after on-field collision - VIDEO

Peruvian footballer Helar Gonzales Altamirano has tragically passed away at the age of 21 following a severe collision during a Peruvian Cup match.

Altamirano was knocked unconscious after a clash with the opposing team's goalkeeper while contesting a long ball, Idman.biz reports.

He was stretchered off the field and rushed to hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

His brother, Eliceo, confirmed the devastating news on social media, revealing that the cause of death was a ruptured artery in Helar’s head.

Tributes have since poured in for the young athlete, whose promising career was cut heartbreakingly short.

