Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches, marking a new milestone in the club’s history.

The Gunners achieved this feat after a commanding 3–0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

This seven-game streak is now the longest unbeaten run Arsenal has ever recorded in the Champions League.

Their last defeat in the competition came on November 7 of last year, in an away match against Inter Milan, which ended 1–0 in favor of the Italian side.

Idman.biz