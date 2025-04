Matchday 28 in France’s Ligue 1 saw visiting teams dominate the day’s action.

Five matches were played, with away teams emerging victorious in three of them, Idman.biz reports.

Home sides managed just two wins, including Marseille’s narrow triumph in a five-goal thriller.

Ligue 1 – Matchday 28 (April 6):

17:00. Lens 1–0 Saint-Étienne

19:15. Rennes 0–1 Auxerre

19:15. Reims 0–1 Strasbourg

19:15. Montpellier 0–2 Le Havre

22:45. Marseille 3–2 Toulouse

Idman.biz