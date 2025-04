Today will be the Manchester derby in the English Premier League.

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.

Red Devils have won two of their three matches against the "City people" in the last year, in regular and extra time, and have drawn once.

"City" has only managed to defeat its arch-rival in the Community Shield on penalties (7:6).

England

Premier League, 31st round

April 6

19:30 Manchester United – Manchester City

Idman.biz