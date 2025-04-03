Qarabag to face Aston Villa in EPE U14 Youth Easter Cup

Qarabag’s U14 academy team is set to compete in an international tournament.

The young Azerbaijani side will participate in the SV EPE U14 Youth Easter Cup, showcasing their talents against top European teams, Idman.biz.

The tournament will take place in the Netherlands from April 18 to 20, featuring a strong lineup of opponents. Qarabag will face teams such as Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord, Alkmaar, Epe (Netherlands), Nordsjælland (Denmark), Aston Villa (England), Genk (Belgium), Wolfsburg, Hamburg (Germany), and the Luxembourg national team.

Idman.biz