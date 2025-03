Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland suffered an injury during his team's FA Cup match against Bournemouth.

The forward was substituted in the 61st minute after sustaining an injury to his left foot, Idman.biz reports.

His condition will be clarified after medical examinations, but he left the stadium on crutches, raising concerns about the severity of the injury.

Despite his early exit, Haaland contributed to City's 2-1 victory with a goal.

