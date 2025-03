The 27th round of France’s Ligue 1 featured five matches, with two away teams emerging victorious.

Idman.biz reports that Brest and Rennes secured wins on the road, while Le Havre, Auxerre, and Lille all claimed three points at home.

Ligue 1, Round 27 Results (March 30)

16:00. Toulouse 2-4 Brest

18:15. Le Havre 3-2 Nantes

18:15. Auxerre 1-0 Montpellier

18:15. Angers 0-3 Rennes

21:45

Lille 1-0 Lens

