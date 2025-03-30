30 March 2025
17th high-scoring draw in Premier League

The 28th round of the Misli Premier League was marked by a high-scoring draw.

The match between Sumgayit and Sabah, which saw six goals scored, ended in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate, Idman.biz reports.

This was the 17th draw in Azerbaijan’s top-tier football history where at least six goals were scored. Since the league's inception in 1992, such results have occurred once with a 6-6 scoreline, once with a 4-4 scoreline, and 15 times with a 3-3 scoreline.

The first instance of such a draw dates back 33 years, when Kurmuk and Kapaz played out a 4-4 draw. The record for the highest-scoring draw belongs to the Vilash – Turan clash, which ended in an astonishing 6-6 draw.
For Sabah, this was their third high-scoring draw in history, while Sumqayit recorded their second such result.

High-scoring draws in Azerbaijan Premier League history:
01.06.1992 – Kurmuk 4-4 Kapaz
26.02.1995 – Khazar S 3-3 Pambigchi N
21.05.1995 – Baki fehlesi 3-3 Inshaatchi B
02.08.1995 – Turan 3-3 Kapaz
25.04.1999 – Vilash 6-6 Turan
14.05.2000 – Turan 3-3 Shamkir
02.08.2003 – Bakili 3-3 Dinamo
28.04.2007 – Karvan 3-3 Qabala
20.04.2008 – Baki 3-3 Karvan
27.09.2009 – Olimpik Shuvelan 3-3 Turan
20.11.2014 – AZAL 3-3 Gabala
19.12.2015 – Sumqayit 3-3 Revan
06.11.2021 – Sabah 3-3 Zire
11.02.2024 – Qarabag 3-3 Sabah
09.03.2024 – Kapaz 3-3 Neftchi
14.04.2024 – Sabail 3-3 Kapaz
29.03.2025 – Sumgayit 3-3 Sabah

