17th high-scoring draw in Premier League

The 28th round of the Misli Premier League was marked by a high-scoring draw.

The match between Sumgayit and Sabah, which saw six goals scored, ended in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate, Idman.biz reports.

This was the 17th draw in Azerbaijan’s top-tier football history where at least six goals were scored. Since the league's inception in 1992, such results have occurred once with a 6-6 scoreline, once with a 4-4 scoreline, and 15 times with a 3-3 scoreline.

The first instance of such a draw dates back 33 years, when Kurmuk and Kapaz played out a 4-4 draw. The record for the highest-scoring draw belongs to the Vilash – Turan clash, which ended in an astonishing 6-6 draw.

For Sabah, this was their third high-scoring draw in history, while Sumqayit recorded their second such result.

High-scoring draws in Azerbaijan Premier League history:

01.06.1992 – Kurmuk 4-4 Kapaz

26.02.1995 – Khazar S 3-3 Pambigchi N

21.05.1995 – Baki fehlesi 3-3 Inshaatchi B

02.08.1995 – Turan 3-3 Kapaz

25.04.1999 – Vilash 6-6 Turan

14.05.2000 – Turan 3-3 Shamkir

02.08.2003 – Bakili 3-3 Dinamo

28.04.2007 – Karvan 3-3 Qabala

20.04.2008 – Baki 3-3 Karvan

27.09.2009 – Olimpik Shuvelan 3-3 Turan

20.11.2014 – AZAL 3-3 Gabala

19.12.2015 – Sumqayit 3-3 Revan

06.11.2021 – Sabah 3-3 Zire

11.02.2024 – Qarabag 3-3 Sabah

09.03.2024 – Kapaz 3-3 Neftchi

14.04.2024 – Sabail 3-3 Kapaz

29.03.2025 – Sumgayit 3-3 Sabah

Idman.biz