Gurban Gurbanov drops in rankings, Fernando Santos climbs up

The latest ranking of the world's top football coaches has been released.

The list features the 500 best managers globally, Idman.biz reports.

Gurban Gurbanov remains the only Azerbaijani coach in the rankings. The Qarabag FK head coach has 1,636 points, placing him 173rd in the world. However, the 53-year-old specialist has dropped three spots after losing two points in the latest update.

Meanwhile, Turan Tovuz's head coach, Kurban Berdyev, holds 1,796 points and ranks 55th worldwide, maintaining his previous position.

Despite Azerbaijan's national team suffering two consecutive defeats this month, head coach Fernando Santos has improved his ranking. The Portuguese manager now holds 1,624 points, moving up three places to 184th.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola tops the list with 2,130 points.

Idman.biz