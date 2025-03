The medals for the upcoming Minifootball World Championship, set to take place in Baku this May, have been unveiled.

The specially designed medals feature the tournament's logo, Idman.biz reports.

Crafted from precious materials, the medals stand out for their high quality.

The World Championship will be held in the capital from May 22 to June 1, with matches taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz