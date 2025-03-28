Amin Seydiyev’s season ends early due to surgery

"Amin’s surgery was successful, and he is feeling well now."

These were the words of Amin Seydiyev’s wife, Aysun Seydiyeva, in a statement to Idman.biz regarding the Sabah FC defender’s condition.

"Amin just came out of surgery. He still has some pain, but doctors say he will recover within three months. He had an issue with his groin muscle," she added.

This means Seydiyev’s season is over, and he will miss the remainder of the Misli Premier League and the Azerbaijan Cup.

Seydiyev sustained the injury on March 25 during Azerbaijan’s friendly match against Belarus.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz