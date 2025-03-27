27 March 2025
Aykhan Huseynov: "I want to play for the Azerbaijan national team" - INTERVIEW

27 March 2025 15:45
The Russian-born footballer of Turan Tovuz, Ayxan Huseynov, speaks to Idman.biz:

- You will play against Qarabag in the 28th round of the Misli Premier League. How has the preparation for tomorrow’s home match gone?

- It went well. During this period, we focused on correcting some tactical moves. We’ve been analyzing our mistakes from previous games and working on the weaknesses. It will be a tough and challenging match. However, we are playing at home, and we will aim to show a good performance. This year, we’ve had good results in matches against Qarabag.

- However, something went wrong in the last round, and the game didn’t go as expected.

- Yes, we made big mistakes in the game against Sumgayit. A team that wants to win shouldn’t make such mistakes. Sumgayit was also well-prepared for the match, and the opponent entered the field with great motivation. We were also unlucky. They cleared the ball from an open goal, and we scored a goal that was ruled offside. We couldn’t capitalize on a one-on-one situation. In short, it wasn’t a good game.

- What do you think about your personal career? Do you want to continue with Turan Tovuz, or would you consider offers if they come?

- I am a player of Turan Tovuz, and I am satisfied with everything here. My main goal is to help the team. We have one objective – to qualify for European competitions. Right now, I am not thinking about anything else. If an offer comes, we will discuss it.

- You have obtained an Azerbaijani passport for some time now. This increases your chances of playing for the national team.

- Yes, I am now a local player. I want to play for the Azerbaijan national team. This is a great motivation for me. However, to make it to the national team, you need to perform well at your club and have solid statistical indicators. Ultimately, it depends on the team’s performance. If I do well, I might receive a call-up to the national team.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

