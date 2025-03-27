Trezeguet aims for River Plate presidency

Former Juventus and France national team striker David Trezeguet is considering running for the presidency of Argentina’s River Plate club.

Idman.biz, citing L'Equipe and TNT Sports, reports that Trezeguet is preparing his team for the December 2025 elections at River Plate.

The French footballer spent part of his childhood in Argentina, as his father, Jorge Trezeguet, played for local clubs. He also played for River Plate between 2012-2013, scoring 17 goals in 37 matches.

Since leaving his role as Juventus ambassador in 2021, Trezeguet has been searching for a new football project.

During his career, he became Juventus' all-time top foreign goalscorer, won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, and famously scored the golden goal in the Euro 2000 final against Italy.

