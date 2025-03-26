Argentina secures spot at 2026 World Cup

Another team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina has become the fourth team to book its place in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Lionel Scaloni’s squad secured qualification during Matchday 14 of the South American qualifiers. A goalless draw between Bolivia and Uruguay confirmed Argentina’s spot at the World Cup.

Previously, Japan, New Zealand, and Iran had also secured their tickets to the tournament.

Host nations USA, Mexico, and Canada automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Idman.biz