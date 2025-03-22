FIRST GUEST from across the ocean - STATISTICS

Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today against Haiti.

The friendly match in Sumgait will be a landmark match, Idman.biz reports.

For the first time in history, the Azerbaijani national team will host a team from across the ocean. Haiti is the 5th CONCACAF representative to compete with Azerbaijan team.

Azerbaijan team has met with opponents from North, Central America and the Caribbean 5 times. The matches against Trinidad and Tobago and the USA were held away. The matches against Canada and Honduras were hosted by Austria.

In three of these 5 matches, the losing national team won 2 draws. The team, which remained winless, scored 1 goal and conceded 6 goals. Dmitry Nazarov scored the only goal.

Azerbaijan national team against CONCACAF representatives:

January 21, 2005. YO. Trinidad and Tobago – Azerbaijan - 1:0

January 23, 2005. YO. Trinidad and Tobago – Azerbaijan - 2:0

June 2, 2010. YO. Honduras - Azerbaijan - 0:0

May 28, 2014. YO. USA - Azerbaijan - 2:0

June 3, 2016. YO. Azerbaijan – Canada - 1:1

Azerbaijan – Haiti match will be held on March 22.

Idman.biz