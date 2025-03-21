Calhanoglu: "I want Arda to join Inter"

"Arda is a very important player for the national team. He is also my beloved brother, and everyone knows this. I want him to play for Inter."

Hakan Calhanoglu, midfielder for Inter Milan, shared his thoughts on his Turkiye national team colleague, Arda Guler, currently playing for Real Madrid, Idman.biz reports.

Calhanoglu emphasized that every club needs quality players: "I don’t know how things are going for Arda in Madrid, and I don’t want to interfere. He knows everything. Of course, I advise him to gain more playing time because he deserves it. I hope he will come to us."

This season, Arda Guler has made 30 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists. In most of these matches, Guler has come on as a substitute in the second half.

Idman.biz