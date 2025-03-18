Shamakhy defender on the radar of 2. Bundesliga club

Shamakhi defender Rufat Abbasov could continue his career in Europe.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the 20-year-old left-back, who has been in excellent form this season, has attracted interest from several clubs. One of the offers reportedly comes from a team competing in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga.

Abbasov has been with Shamakhy since the beginning of the season and has featured in 27 league matches, contributing 1 goal and 3 assists. He is also a member of Azerbaijan’s U21 national team. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Notably, Shamakhy previously transferred striker Belajdi Pusi to Russian side Fakel during the winter transfer window.

Idman.biz