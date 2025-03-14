Salah and Moyes named February’s best in Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of February.

The Liverpool winger won the award after securing the majority of votes from fans and experts, Idman.biz reports.

He outperformed competitors like Beto Betuncal (Everton), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton), Djed Spence (Tottenham), and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

This marks the seventh time in his career that Salah has received this award, equaling the records of Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero.

In six league matches in February, the Egyptian forward recorded six goals and four assists.

Everton’s head coach, David Moyes, was named Premier League Manager of the Month for February.

He edged out Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham), Marco Silva (Fulham), and Arne Slot (Liverpool) to claim the award.

Moyes has now won this honor for the 11th time, tying Pep Guardiola. Only Sir Alex Ferguson (27 times) and Arsène Wenger (15 times) have won it more.

Everton played five league matches under Moyes in February, securing two victories and three draws.

