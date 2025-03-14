14 March 2025
EN

Salah and Moyes named February’s best in Premier League

Football
News
14 March 2025 17:56
11
Salah and Moyes named February’s best in Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of February.

The Liverpool winger won the award after securing the majority of votes from fans and experts, Idman.biz reports.

He outperformed competitors like Beto Betuncal (Everton), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton), Djed Spence (Tottenham), and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).
This marks the seventh time in his career that Salah has received this award, equaling the records of Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero.
In six league matches in February, the Egyptian forward recorded six goals and four assists.

Everton’s head coach, David Moyes, was named Premier League Manager of the Month for February.
He edged out Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham), Marco Silva (Fulham), and Arne Slot (Liverpool) to claim the award.

Moyes has now won this honor for the 11th time, tying Pep Guardiola. Only Sir Alex Ferguson (27 times) and Arsène Wenger (15 times) have won it more.

Everton played five league matches under Moyes in February, securing two victories and three draws.

Idman.biz

Related news

Arif Asadov comments on not being appointed as U21 head coach
18:06
Football

Arif Asadov comments on not being appointed as U21 head coach

Arif Asadov has commented on not being appointed as the head coach of the U21 national team
Controversy over refereeing in Red Devils Match - 'The Devil Wears Blue'
17:44
Football

Controversy over refereeing in Red Devils Match - 'The Devil Wears Blue'

Real Sociedad has expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing in their match against Manchester United

Swiss club player joins Azerbaijan national team
17:37
Football

Swiss club player joins Azerbaijan national team

The Azerbaijan U19 national team will hold a training camp in Gabala

New favorite in Champions League - Barcelona
17:17
Football

New favorite in Champions League - Barcelona

Barcelona is now considered the top contender for the title

Squad of Azerbaijan's Opponent Announced
17:00
Football

Squad of Azerbaijan's Opponent Announced

Head coach Carlos Alós has included 24 players in the final roster

Reason behind Gurban Gurbanov’s absence from Executive Committee meeting
16:19
Football

Reason behind Gurban Gurbanov’s absence from Executive Committee meeting

Gurban Gurbanov was absent from today’s committee meeting

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed
13 March 09:15
Football

Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next stage of the tournament

Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat
12 March 09:48
Football

Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat

The English club fell to PSG in the Round of 16 after both teams secured 1-0 away wins