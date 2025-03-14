Chelsea and Betis advance to next round - VIDEO

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 has concluded, finalizing the lineup for the quarterfinals.
Polish club Legia secured the final quarterfinal berth after edging past Molde in extra time on home turf, Idman.biz reports.
Conference League, Round of 16
Second Leg Results (March 13):
Legia 1-0 Molde (AET 1-0)
Goals: Morishita (34’), Qual (108’)
First leg: 2-3
Quarterfinal fixtures will include Real Betis vs. Jagiellonia, Celje vs. Fiorentina, Chelsea vs. Legia, and Djurgardens vs. Rapid.
00:00. Vitoria 0-4 Real Betis
Goals: Bakambu (5’, 20’), Anthony (58’), Isco (80’)
First leg: 2-2
00:00. Fiorentina 3-1 Panathinaikos
Goals: Mandragora (12’), Gudmundsson (24’), Kean (75’) – Ioannidis (81’ pen.)
First leg: 2-3
00:00. Chelsea 1-0 Copenhagen
Goal: Dewsbury-Hall (55’)
First leg: 2-1
00:00. Legia 1-0 Molde
Goal: Morishita (34’)
First leg: 2-3
21:45. Lugano 4-3 Celje (AET 1-1, Pen. 1-3)
Goals: Belhadj (21’), Kutsias (42’, 80’), Dos Santos (44’), Dumbia (118’) – Seslar (40’), Svetlin (68’), Kuçis (90+5’), Nieto (97’)
First leg: 0-1
21:45. Rapid 1-1 Borac (AET 1-0)
Goals: Belyo (70’), Schaub (96’) – Ogrinec (66’)
First leg: 1-1
21:45. Cercle Brugge 2-0 Jagiellonia
Goals: Van der Bruggen (8’), Felipe Augusto (50’)
First leg: 0-3
21:45. Djurgardens 3-0 Pafos
Goals: Fallenius (35’), Stensson (69’), Nquén (86’)
First leg: 0-1
The quarterfinals kick off on April 10
