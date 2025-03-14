Chelsea and Betis advance to next round - VIDEO

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 has concluded, finalizing the lineup for the quarterfinals.

Polish club Legia secured the final quarterfinal berth after edging past Molde in extra time on home turf, Idman.biz reports.

Conference League, Round of 16

Second Leg Results (March 13):

Legia 1-0 Molde (AET 1-0)

Goals: Morishita (34’), Qual (108’)

First leg: 2-3



Quarterfinal fixtures will include Real Betis vs. Jagiellonia, Celje vs. Fiorentina, Chelsea vs. Legia, and Djurgardens vs. Rapid.

00:00. Vitoria 0-4 Real Betis

Goals: Bakambu (5’, 20’), Anthony (58’), Isco (80’)

First leg: 2-2

00:00. Fiorentina 3-1 Panathinaikos

Goals: Mandragora (12’), Gudmundsson (24’), Kean (75’) – Ioannidis (81’ pen.)

First leg: 2-3

00:00. Chelsea 1-0 Copenhagen

Goal: Dewsbury-Hall (55’)

First leg: 2-1

00:00. Legia 1-0 Molde

Goal: Morishita (34’)

First leg: 2-3

21:45. Lugano 4-3 Celje (AET 1-1, Pen. 1-3)

Goals: Belhadj (21’), Kutsias (42’, 80’), Dos Santos (44’), Dumbia (118’) – Seslar (40’), Svetlin (68’), Kuçis (90+5’), Nieto (97’)

First leg: 0-1

21:45. Rapid 1-1 Borac (AET 1-0)

Goals: Belyo (70’), Schaub (96’) – Ogrinec (66’)

First leg: 1-1

21:45. Cercle Brugge 2-0 Jagiellonia

Goals: Van der Bruggen (8’), Felipe Augusto (50’)

First leg: 0-3

21:45. Djurgardens 3-0 Pafos

Goals: Fallenius (35’), Stensson (69’), Nquén (86’)

First leg: 0-1

The quarterfinals kick off on April 10

Idman.biz