AFFA imposes penalties on clubs

The Disciplinary Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has held a meeting to discuss incidents that occurred during Round XXVI of the Misli Premier League and made the following decisions.

Idman.biz reports that on March 8, 2025, during the Misli Premier League XXVI match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Qarabag, in the 83rd minute:

Felipe Santos, player number 97 of Araz-Nakhchivan, received a direct red card for aggressive behavior. He has been suspended for 4 matches with a 2-match conditional suspension, and Araz-Nakhchivan has been fined 3,000 AZN. The probation period is set for 3 months (Article 40.3, 32).

Elvin Cafarquliyev, player number 44 of Qarabag, attempted aggressive behavior and has been suspended for 2 matches with a 1-match conditional suspension. Qarabag has been fined 2,000 AZN, and the probation period is set for 3 months (Article 40.2, 32).

Musa Gurbanli, player number 22 of Qarabag, also attempted aggressive behavior and has been suspended for 2 matches with a 1-match conditional suspension. Qarabag has been fined 2,000 AZN, and the probation period is set for 3 months (Article 40.2, 32).

After the match, unauthorized individuals entered the field, leading to Araz-Nakhchivan being fined 800 AZN (Article 51.2).

On March 9, 2025, during the Misli Premier League XXVI match between Zira and Sabail, in the 74th minute:

Soulyman Allouch, player number 14 of Sabail, received a direct red card for aggressive behavior and subsequently insulted the referees. He has been suspended for 4 matches, and Sabail has been fined 3,000 AZN (Article 40.3).

On March 10, 2025, during the Misli Premier League XXVI match between Sumgayit and Kapaz:

Kapaz has been fined 700 AZN for receiving 4 yellow cards during the match (Article 37).

On March 10, 2025, during the Misli Premier League XXVI match between Neftchi and Turan Tovuz, in the 18th minute:

Emmanuel Hackman, player number 15 of Turan Tovuz, denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and received a direct red card. He has been suspended for 1 match, and Turan Tovuz has been fined 1,000 AZN (Article 41).

