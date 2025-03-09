Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Bahlul Mustafazade, a football player of the Azerbaijani national team and Qarabag, to Sport24.az

- You defeated Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 3:1 in the XXVI round of the Premier League. What are your thoughts on the match?

- As expected, the match was intense. It was an interesting match for both us and the fans. Araz-Nakhchivan is a fairly good opponent. After 1:0, we scored two goals, came back and won. We are happy about that.

- What tasks did Gurban Gurbanov give you at halftime? You were not showing such dominant football in the first half...

- I don't remember him saying anything else. He simply reminded us that we should play our match, our principles even more. And that's why we won in the end.

- There was an incident on the field in the last minutes. What happened?

- If I'm not mistaken, Musa Gurbanli was deliberately hit. The reaction shown is also very normal. Musa behaved more restrained in this episode. The consequences of that action could have been even greater.

- Araz-Nakhchivan is also your opponent in the semi-finals of the national cup. How do you think, were we able to analyze this team?

- Of course. We were already watching the games of Araz-Nakhchivan. We knew that they were a good team. I think that they will be even better in the next game. Therefore, we will try to be better.

- Currently, you are the leader in the Premier League, and in the semi-finals in the cup. Do you think you will be able to make a "golden double"?

- This is always the goal of Qarabag. Just like last year, the goal this season is to make a golden double. We have a chance for this. We intend to achieve the maximum.

- You are also a member of the national team. We will play friendly matches with Haiti and Belarus in March. What do you think about these opponents and the game?

- We have played matches against Belarus. We know them. To be honest, I don't know much about the Haitian national team. When I go to the national team, we will analyze the opponents. We will prepare accordingly.

- Even though there are friendly matches, the results will affect the FIFA rating. Can the team win these matches?

- Our goal is also to win on our own field. We will play at home, so the main goal is to win.

