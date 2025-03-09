9 March 2025
EN

Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
9 March 2025 11:16
4
Bahlul Mustafazade: "The reward for that action could have been even greater" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Bahlul Mustafazade, a football player of the Azerbaijani national team and Qarabag, to Sport24.az

- You defeated Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 3:1 in the XXVI round of the Premier League. What are your thoughts on the match?

- As expected, the match was intense. It was an interesting match for both us and the fans. Araz-Nakhchivan is a fairly good opponent. After 1:0, we scored two goals, came back and won. We are happy about that.

- What tasks did Gurban Gurbanov give you at halftime? You were not showing such dominant football in the first half...

- I don't remember him saying anything else. He simply reminded us that we should play our match, our principles even more. And that's why we won in the end.

- There was an incident on the field in the last minutes. What happened?

- If I'm not mistaken, Musa Gurbanli was deliberately hit. The reaction shown is also very normal. Musa behaved more restrained in this episode. The consequences of that action could have been even greater.

- Araz-Nakhchivan is also your opponent in the semi-finals of the national cup. How do you think, were we able to analyze this team?

- Of course. We were already watching the games of Araz-Nakhchivan. We knew that they were a good team. I think that they will be even better in the next game. Therefore, we will try to be better.

- Currently, you are the leader in the Premier League, and in the semi-finals in the cup. Do you think you will be able to make a "golden double"?

- This is always the goal of Qarabag. Just like last year, the goal this season is to make a golden double. We have a chance for this. We intend to achieve the maximum.

- You are also a member of the national team. We will play friendly matches with Haiti and Belarus in March. What do you think about these opponents and the game?

- We have played matches against Belarus. We know them. To be honest, I don't know much about the Haitian national team. When I go to the national team, we will analyze the opponents. We will prepare accordingly.

- Even though there are friendly matches, the results will affect the FIFA rating. Can the team win these matches?

- Our goal is also to win on our own field. We will play at home, so the main goal is to win.

Idman.biz

Related news

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded
Champion falls away, leader secures victory - VIDEO
09:07
Football

Champion falls away, leader secures victory - VIDEO

The 28th round of the English Premier League has kicked off
Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Threat of loss at Real Madrid
8 March 17:33
Football

Threat of loss at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger missed the team's last training session

Most read

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs
6 March 17:02
Basketball

Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs

Serbian basketball club Crvena Zvezda has been fined €10,000