8 March 2025
Eyyub Allash: Both the championship and cup match with Qarabag are important for us”

Football
News
8 March 2025 15:51
“We have a very difficult match against Qarabag. The strength of the opponent is known. However, we will go out on the field to get a good result”, Araz-Nakhchivan midfielder Eyyub Allash said this in a statement to Futbolxeber.az, Idman.biz reports.

Belgian said that both the cup and championship match against Qarabag are important for his team: “I have previously won the Azerbaijan Cup with Gabala. It is a great feeling to win the cup. I want to experience the same feelings with Araz-Nakhchivan. That is why both the championship and cup match with Qarabag are important for us”.

27-year-old football player also spoke about the match they played against Sabah in the previous round (2:2): “It was a difficult match. We could have won. We did our best. Even though we were behind twice, we didn't give up. We fought until the end. Unfortunately, we couldn't score the winning goal."

