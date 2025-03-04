Ruslan Gurbanov: "May the referee face the same injustice in life"

"Allah is my witness, and knows who is right and who is wrong."

These were expressed by Hypers Guba forward Ruslan Gurbanov, as he spoke to Idman.biz regarding the AFFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision to suspend him.

The former Azerbaijan national team striker reacted to his four-match ban, emphasizing that he did not insult the referee:

"The most important thing is that I did not swear at the referee. I just wish that he experiences the same injustice in his own life, so he understands what it feels like. Let him be treated the same way he treats others."

Despite his frustration, Gurbanov stated he would not appeal the decision, believing it to be futile:

"There’s no point because they won’t believe me. But I’m willing to sit at the same table with the referee and take a lie detector test to prove who is right and who is wrong. I stand tall because I know I’m right, and they won’t be able to prove otherwise."

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee handed Gurbanov a four-match suspension after he received a straight red card for allegedly insulting the referee during the II League, Round 14 match between Hypers Guba and Shamkir. His actions have also cost his club a 300 AZN fine.

Idman.biz