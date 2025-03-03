3 March 2025
EN

Galatasaray drop points, Fenerbahce secure three points - VIDEO

Football
News
3 March 2025 09:32
16
Galatasaray drop points, Fenerbahce secure three points - VIDEO

The 26th round of the Turkish Super Lig has been completed.

In the day's opening match, Rizespor defeated Alanyaspor by a two-goal margin, winning 3-1, Idman.biz reports.

League leaders Galatasaray dropped two crucial points in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Interestingly, last season's two meetings between these teams also produced a total of 13 goals.

Meanwhile, title contenders Fenerbahce had no trouble securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Antalyaspor at home.

Super Lig – Round 26
March 2
14:30 – Rizespor 3-1 Alanyaspor
17:00 – Kasimpasa 3-3 Galatasaray

21:30 – Fenerbahce 3-0 Antalyaspor

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani national futsal team begins preparation for Greece match
10:37
Football

Azerbaijani national futsal team begins preparation for Greece match

The Azerbaijani futsal team has started their training camp

New record holder at La Liga club
10:16
Football

New record holder at La Liga club

Ante Budimir has etched his name into the history of Osasuna

List of most productive football players released
10:06
Football

List of most productive football players released

The top scorers of national championships for 2025 have been announced

Barcelona reclaim top spot with dominant win - VIDEO
09:38
Football

Barcelona reclaim top spot with dominant win - VIDEO

The 26th round of LaLiga has been played in Spain
Milan fall to last-minute penalty goal - VIDEO
09:36
Football

Milan fall to last-minute penalty goal - VIDEO

The 27th round of Serie A has taken place in Italy
Three away wins in five matches
09:31
Football

Three away wins in five matches

The 24th round of Ligue 1 has been played in France

Most read

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'
28 February 16:03
Football

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has revealed that Lionel Messi once insulted him during a match

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025
28 February 12:11
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament will begin tomorrow in Moscow