Galatasaray drop points, Fenerbahce secure three points - VIDEO

The 26th round of the Turkish Super Lig has been completed.

In the day's opening match, Rizespor defeated Alanyaspor by a two-goal margin, winning 3-1, Idman.biz reports.

League leaders Galatasaray dropped two crucial points in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Interestingly, last season's two meetings between these teams also produced a total of 13 goals.

Meanwhile, title contenders Fenerbahce had no trouble securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Antalyaspor at home.

Super Lig – Round 26

March 2

14:30 – Rizespor 3-1 Alanyaspor

17:00 – Kasimpasa 3-3 Galatasaray

21:30 – Fenerbahce 3-0 Antalyaspor

Idman.biz