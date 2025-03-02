2 March 2025
EN

Will Gundogan stay at Manchester City?

Football
News
2 March 2025 13:37
30
Will Gundogan stay at Manchester City?

Ilkay Gundogan is close to extending his contract with Manchester City until 2026.

Journalist Nicolo Schira published information about this on his social network account, Idman.biz reports.

34-year-old German footballer's current contract with the "city" is until the end of the current season. Some time ago, there were reports that he would leave the club in the summer.

Gundogan returned to Manchester City in the summer after spending last season at Barcelona. Before moving to the Catalan club, the midfielder had been playing for the "city" team since 2016. Gundogan, who played in 342 matches in all competitions for the English club, scored 62 goals and made 38 assists.

Idman.biz

Related news

Neftchi legionnaire: "We have a good series"
17:22
Football

Neftchi legionnaire: "We have a good series"

29-year-old midfielder commented on the episode in which his teammate Bassala Sambu received a red card
Category “D” Coaching Courses Started - PHOTO
15:45
Football

Category “D” Coaching Courses Started - PHOTO

“D” category coaching courses, organized by AFFA and supported by UEFA, have started
SCALE project launched - PHOTO
15:15
Football

SCALE project launched - PHOTO

AFFA, the Ministry of Science and Education, within the framework of joint cooperation, launched the SCALE project (Strengthening Sports Careers and Academic Learning) in schools and football clubs
Another Azerbaijani in a Polish club
14:38
Football

Another Azerbaijani in a Polish club

Another Azerbaijani football player will play in Poland
Sabail legionnaire: "I believe we will stay in the Premier League"
14:15
Football

Sabail legionnaire: "I believe we will stay in the Premier League"

Suleyman Allush also shared his expectations for the match against Shamakhi in the 25th round of the Misli Premier League
Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"
11:19
Football

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"

Aydin Bayramov, the goalkeeper of Zira, described the Azerbaijan Cup second-leg defeat

Most read

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'
28 February 16:03
Football

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has revealed that Lionel Messi once insulted him during a match

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025
28 February 12:11
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament will begin tomorrow in Moscow