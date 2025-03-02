Will Gundogan stay at Manchester City?

Ilkay Gundogan is close to extending his contract with Manchester City until 2026.

Journalist Nicolo Schira published information about this on his social network account, Idman.biz reports.

34-year-old German footballer's current contract with the "city" is until the end of the current season. Some time ago, there were reports that he would leave the club in the summer.

Gundogan returned to Manchester City in the summer after spending last season at Barcelona. Before moving to the Catalan club, the midfielder had been playing for the "city" team since 2016. Gundogan, who played in 342 matches in all competitions for the English club, scored 62 goals and made 38 assists.

Idman.biz