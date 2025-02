Rafael Leão has become the first Milan player in 16 years to score more than 5 goals in 6 consecutive Serie A seasons.

The Portuguese forward netted his 6th goal of the current campaign during the match against Bologna, Idman.biz reports.

Leão’s achievement makes him the first player since Kaka to accomplish such a feat. Kaka, who played for Milan from 2003 to 2009, was the last to record such consistent scoring seasons.

Milan lost to Bologna 1-2 in this match.

Idman.biz