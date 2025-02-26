Bayramov reveals post-retirement plans

"I have plans I want to realize," said Shamakhi goalkeeper Kamal Bayramov in an interview with Sportlife.az, Idman.biz reports.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently taking UEFA C-category coaching courses, aims to obtain a UEFA license after completing his studies.

"This is my final season as a player. I will retire in the summer," Bayramov confirmed.

Despite hanging up his gloves, he plans to remain in football:

"I want to work as a goalkeeping coach. I have a vision for the future and will do my best to stay in the sport and achieve my goals."

