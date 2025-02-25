25 February 2025
EN

Jorge Valdano: "Maradona was fouled three times more than Messi"

Football
News
25 February 2025 18:09
Jorge Valdano, the former striker for the Argentina national team and Real Madrid, believes that rough play in football has decreased thanks to the influence of television.

The 69-year-old veteran footballer shared his thoughts during a discussion titled “Sport as a literary spectacle" at the headquarters of the Cervantes Institute in Madrid, Idman.biz reports.

Valdano emphasized the significance of television, saying, "I think we have gotten rid of some things that used to distort football matches. Television has helped with this. There is now less rough play compared to 25 years ago. Maradona was fouled three times more than Messi."

Idman.biz

