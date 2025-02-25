Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach, should the team’s current struggles continue.

The Red Devils’ management is disappointed with the team's performances under Rúben Amorim, Idman.biz reports.

Since November 2023, the Portuguese coach has led United to 22 games, 9 wins, 4 draws and 9 losses.

Currently, United sits 15th in the Premier League with just 30 points, having failed to win any of their last three league matches.

If results do not improve soon, Xavi’s arrival at Old Trafford could become a real possibility.

Idman.biz