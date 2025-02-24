Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig's 25th round.

This highly anticipated match will also serve as a battle between the league's top contenders, Idman.biz reports.

Both teams have pulled away from the pack and are now focused on their championship ambitions.

Galatasaray, who are 6 points ahead of their closest rival, have shifted all their energy to domestic competition after their exit from European tournaments. On the other hand, Fenerbahce, who are still progressing in the Europa League, will be aiming to avenge their 1-3 home defeat to Galatasaray in the first half of the season and reduce the point gap.

Both teams will face the match with a few injuries, and the appointment of Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic underscores the significance of this encounter.

The game will kick off at 21:00 Baku time.

Turkish Super Lig

25th Round

February 24

21:00. Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Idman.biz