John stones faces surgery threat

Manchester City defender John Stones is set for a spell on the sidelines.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the news, stating that the England international’s return in the near future is unlikely, Idman.biz reports.

“His injury is serious. We will determine in the coming days whether surgery is necessary. He has sustained an injury to the front part of his foot,” Guardiola explained.

Stones picked up the injury during City’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid, forcing him to be substituted.

