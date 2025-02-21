21 February 2025
Football legends match in Tbilisi – Featuring Barcelona

Football
News
21 February 2025 17:59
On May 16, Tbilisi will host a legendary football match.

Idman.biz reports that the Georgian team will welcome the stars of Barcelona.

While the exact line-ups are yet to be confirmed, Javier Saviola and Gaizka Mendieta have already confirmed their participation.

This will not be the first such match for the Georgians. Last year, they hosted Inter and Milan, with the Arveladze brothers, Kaladze, Kobiashvili, and others taking to the field.

It remains uncertain whether the country’s sixth president, Mikheil Saakashvili, will participate in the match.

