Conference League: Betis and Panathinaikos advance to next round

The UEFA Conference League playoff stage has concluded, determining the final teams advancing to the Round of 16.

Eight second-leg matches took place, finalizing the last spots in the next stage, Idman.biz reports.

The playoff winners will now face teams that finished 1st to 8th in the League phase.

The draw for the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final is scheduled for February 21.

Conference League – Playoff Second Legs (February 20 Results):

21:45 Gent 0-1 Betis (First leg: 3-0)

21:45 Olimpija 0-0 Borac (First leg: 0-1)

21:45 Pafos 2-1 Omonia (First leg: 1-1)

21:45 Heidenheim 1-2 Copenhagen (AET: 0-1) (First leg: 2-1)

00:00 Jagiellonia 3-1 Bačka Topola (First leg: 3-1)

00:00 APOEL 0-2 Celje (First leg: 2-2)

00:00 Panathinaikos 2-0 Vikingur (First leg: 1-2)

00:00 Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Molde (AET: 0-0, Pen: 4-5) (First leg: 1-0)

Idman.biz